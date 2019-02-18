Guide Dog Regulations News Today 입력 2019.02.18 (15:30) 수정 2019.02.18 (15:57)

[Anchor Lead]



Guide dogs that assist visually impaired people are guaranteed by law to be able to go anywhere, but they're frequently refused entry into even public facilities. This makes it difficult and quite frustrating for blind and visually impaired people, who rely on these dogs to get around. Here's more.



[Pkg]



Kim Han-na's family visited a forest park in Boseong, Jeollanam-do Province last month but had to turn right back. That's because her guide dog was refused entry into the forest.



[Soundbite] Kim Han-na(Grade 1 Visual Impairment)) : "I was assured the dog's entry when I called ahead, but they refused all of a sudden."



The Act on Welfare of Persons with Disabilities ensures entry into restaurants or public places for guide dogs that assist people with visual disabilities. But the county office of Boseong-gun that runs the forest park explained that the entry ban was necessary to protect the facilities.



[Soundbite] (Employee of Boseong-gun County Office(Voice Modified)) : "The dog can damage the room. I saw the dog scratching the floor. That's why I said no."



Koh Ye-jin, who has been with her guide dog for three years, has had many similar experiences. It's even harder for her to go to a restaurant or a coffee shop.



[Soundbite] Koh Ye-jin(Grade 1 Visual Impairment) : "They refuse mostly because the dog could shed hair or frighten people with its barking."



Guide dogs are trained rigorously before they are assigned to visually impaired owners.



[Soundbite] Park Jae-man(Guide Dog Trainer) : "Many people mistake them for pets, but guide dogs are trained to stay calm inside a restaurant or a hotel."



At present, there are about 60 guide dogs living with people with visual disabilities. Despite the current laws, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea receives a steady stream of petitions about guide dogs being unreasonably denied entry into commercial and public establishments.

