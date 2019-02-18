기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
It's still quite chilly in the morning and in the evening in Korea, but daytime temperatures keep rising, as winter is gradually giving way to spring. In the southern region of Korea plum trees have started to bloom already. Take a look.
[Pkg]
Plum blossoms reveal their charm in warm sunlight. The scenic Nakdonggang River makes the blossoming landscape even more alluring to early spring hikers.
[Soundbite] Cho Bo-min(Daegu Resident) : "We don't have spring blossoms in Daegu yet. It's good to see them here. The plum blossoms smell like apples."
A couple strolling in the warm sunlight stops to gaze at the spring blossoms.
[Soundbite] Choi Kyung-ja(Busan Resident) : "We didn't know that the trees have come into bloom already. There are more blossoms this year than last year. It feels like spring is on its way."
Although morning temperatures are still below zero, daytime highs in southern regions of Korea have climbed to ten degrees Celsius lately. Members of mountain-climbing and cycling clubs hold worship rituals to pray for safety ahead of the outdoor season. The warm weather has drawn scores of cyclists to mountain trails. They are happy to enjoy their favorite activity after a cold winter.
[Soundbite] Hong Doo-pyo(Member of Cycling Club) : "It's perfect weather for cycling. I can tell that it's getting warm."
Daytime temperatures are expected to stay high in the weeks to come, and spring flowers are predicted to come into bloom earlier than usual.
Approaching Spring
