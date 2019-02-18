Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.02.18 (15:36) 수정 2019.02.18 (15:59)

[Anchor Lead]



Preparations are underway for the Jeonju International Film Festival, a renowned festival of independent films. This year's festival will feature more Korean movies than usual, attesting to the growing popularity of the festival, and the growth of the domestic cinema industry.



[Pkg]



The organizing committee of the 20th Jeonju International Film Festival has received applications for some 1,170 Korean films to compete in this year's festival, the most thus far. According to the organizing committee, this year domestic films will compete in three categories: Korean Competition, Korean Competition for Shorts, and Out of Competition. More than 1,020 films applied in the Korean Competition for Shorts category, about 150 more than last year. In the Korean Competition category, some 100 films were received, mostly by up-and-coming filmmakers. The organizing committee of the festival said the quality of the films has also improved notably this year. The committee added that in addition to films dealing with universal values, a large number of films this year are about individuals' views of the world. The organizing committee will announce films that have made a cut to the main competition next month. Singer IU made a surprise appearance at the graduation ceremony of one of her fans. She attended the graduation ceremony of the Gimje High School for Girls in Jeollabuk-do Province, even though it's not her alma mater. IU's agency said that the singer promised to attend the ceremony at her fan meeting last year. At the time, IU promised to grant the wishes of her fans who attended the fan meeting. One of them requested IU to visit her high school. IU asked the school to let her take the stage to congratulate the students. She also presented them with flowers, chocolate and cosmetics. After the graduation ceremony, the elated students posted photos and videos of IU visiting their school on social media. Internet users have lauded IU for keeping her promises made to her fans, and congratulated the students.

