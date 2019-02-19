North Korea-U.S. Summit News Today 입력 2019.02.19 (15:26) 수정 2019.02.19 (16:15)

[Anchor Lead]



With just one week left before the North Korea-U.S. summit, officials from both countries are discussing in earnest the logistics of the upcoming meeting in Vietnam. The details of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Vietnam will likely be disclosed right before the summit. Analysts say Kim is unlikely to stop by China before heading to Vietnam.



[Pkg]



Kim Chang-son, the Chief secretary of North Korea's Secretariat of the State Affairs Commission, who oversees Kim Jong-un's logistics, left his quarters on the afternoon of February 18. At approximately the same time, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Daniel Walsh was also found to be outside of his quarters. The two officials are presumed to have begun discussions of logistics issues behind closed doors. Both kept their schedules undisclosed. KBS has found the officials toured the Opera House in Hanoi on the morning of February 18. This has led many to believe the leaders of North Korea and the U.S. will likely watch a cultural performance together while in Vietnam. U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and North Korean Special Representative for U.S. Affairs Kim Hyok-chol are expected to meet on February 20 at the earliest to discuss the agenda of the upcoming summit. The two sides will likely begin drafting a joint communique. It has been reported that Kim Chang-son stopped by Guangzhou on his way from Beijing to Hanoi. However, sources say that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is unlikely to take the same route. Beijing sources reported that Kim Chang-son apparently stopped by Guangzhou to shorten his flight, and that it is highly unlikely at this point that the regime's leader will travel to Guangzhou to take the train.

입력 2019.02.19 (15:26) 수정 2019.02.19 (16:15) News Today

