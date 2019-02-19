Summit Details News Today 입력 2019.02.19 (15:28) 수정 2019.02.19 (16:17)

[Anchor Lead]



The venues related to the second North Korea-US summit in Vietnam are gradually emerging, including the summit site and where the two leaders will be staying. Some experts speculate President Donald Trump's visit to Vietnam can be viewed as a move to check China's power in the region.



[Pkg]



This is Noi Bai International Airport on the outskirts of Hanoi. The old town area of Hanoi is about an hour's drive from here. Either one of two hotels in this neighborhood, the Metropole or the Melia, will likely be where North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will stay. The National Convention Center in Hanoi is the most likely candidate for the summit venue. Trump is expected to stay at the JW Marriott right next to the convention center. The potential summit site and accommodations have taken into account convenience for the two leaders as well as security concerns. The province of Bac Ninh and the port city Hai Phong are more than an hour by car away from the city center. South Korean firms Samsung and LG Electronics have invested in these areas and whether Kim Jong-un will pay a visit here has drawn attention. Some pundits note that President Trump's visit to Vietnam may also be interpreted in light of foreign policy. North Korea declared in 2016 that it successfully tested its first hydrogen bomb. Soon after, then-President Obama visited Vietnam and adopted a joint declaration with Hanoi calling for stronger sanctions on Pyongyang. Vietnam thereafter joined the North Korea sanctions regime and Washington followed up by lifting its weapons embargo on Vietnam. During his visit in 2016, Obama also made headlines for his own down-to-earth whereabouts including eating at a restaurant frequented by the locals. Trump's itinerary in Vietnam is also under spotlight as the U.S. leader is no stranger to attracting media attention.

