Maritime Tragedy

[Anchor Lead]



Two years ago, the South Korean vessel Stellar Daisy sunk in the South Atlantic. Twenty two people including eight Korean crew members went missing in the accident. Recently, the ship's black box has been found, raising hopes that the cause of the tragedy will finally be revealed.



[Pkg]



In 2017, the Stellar Daisy sank in the South Atlantic, and left 22 people missing, including eight Korean crew members. Now that it's black box is retrieved, the cause of the tragedy could soon be found. According to a Foreign Ministry official, the Seabed Constructor vessel, which has been conducting ocean exploration in the area of the accident, has found the voyage data recorder of the Stellar Daisy. The equipment serves as a black box that records data on board a vessel. It is presumed to contain information on what happened in the South Atlantic two years ago. An official from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said the device could provide clues on the condition of the Stellar Daisy at the time of the accident and whether the vessel was damaged prior to the tragedy. The bridge of the ship has also been discovered, paving the way for the search operations. The Seabed Constructor began the first round of search operations on February 14 Korea time, using an auto unmanned vehicle. In late February, the vessel will arrive at Montevideo Port in Uruguay before heading to the site of the accident again to conduct the second round of search operations for about 15 days.



[Soundbite] Heo Kyung-joo(Representative of bereaved families) : "Many tasks need to be resolved in order to find out the cause of the accident. We hope that the cause of the tragedy will be revealed completely."



The Stellar Daisy sank in the South Atlantic in March 2017 while on its way to China from Brazil, carrying 260,000 tons of iron ore.

