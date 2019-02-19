Debt Payment System News Today 입력 2019.02.19 (15:32) 수정 2019.02.19 (16:23)

[Anchor Lead]



It is nearly impossible for indebted people to repay loans if they can't earn money on a regular basis for unexpected unemployment or illnesses. A system will be introduced to allow these people to postpone the repayment of the principal before their debt payments become overdue.



A man surnamed Kim borrowed eight million won from two savings banks some two years ago. However, he soon lost his job and failed to repay the debts regularly and became a delinquent borrower.



[Soundbite] Kim(Debt Adjustment Applicant(Voice Modified)) : "I thought I could pay back the debts quickly, because I was working. However, I lost my job and earned no money. So I was unable to repay it."



However, it will be possible for debtors to adjust the repayment of their loans if their financial situation becomes suddenly impacted. The measure will allow them to maintain their credit rating even if they fail to repay their debts temporarily. This new system will benefit those who have lost their jobs or closed their businesses within the past six months. It will also help patients who need to be in the hospital for more than three months.



[Soundbite] Choi Joon-woo(Financial Services Commission) : "Credit ratings begin to fall 30 days after payments are overdue. It is necessary to help indebted people to begin managing their credit ratings before this happens."



A system will also be introduced to write off debts for underprivileged people repaying their loans without fail. People receiving government subsidies with loans of 15 million won or less will be exempted from the remaining liabilities if they repay debts dutifully for three years. The debt write-off rate for those in the individual workout program will also be raised and the repayment period will be reduced to five years from the current six or more years. These new systems will go into effect one by one starting from March.

Debt Payment System

News Today

