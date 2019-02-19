Disinfection Operation News Today 입력 2019.02.19 (16:29) 수정 2019.02.19 (16:36)

[Anchor Lead]



February 19 marks the first full moon of the lunar new year. Events marking the day has been held nationwide to pray for a good harvest and safety. However, some of these events had to be cancelled due to foot-and-mouth disease that recently spread in certain areas. Local authorities nationwide are exerting every effort to contain the disease. Take a look.



[Pkg]



Disinfection operations are underway on the roadside early in the morning. Vehicles are thoroughly disinfected on the inside and outside. Entrance to farms is only allowed after undergoing this procedure. Disinfection operations have been conducted here around the clock for nearly a month.



[Soundbite] Yang Chang-keun(Chuncheon City Government) : "We are operating the disinfection equipment in three shifts to disinfect visitors and vehicles as long as it doesn't hamper traffic."



Festivals and events marking the first full moon of the lunar year on February 19 were cancelled in six out of 18 cities and counties in Gangwon-do Province. However, some areas such as the city of Chuncheon have decided to proceed with the events as planned, raising concerns over the spread of foot-and-mouth disease. Authorities have installed disinfection devices and deployed special disinfection vehicles, but it's not enough to quell farmers' worries.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-ho(Vice Governor for Administrative Affairs of Gangwon-do Prov.) : "Because our province borders Anseong of Gyeonggi-do Province and Chungju of Chungcheongbuk-do Province, we are paying particular attention to quarantine measures."



The government of Gangwon-do Province has decided to double the number of disinfection facilities to 14 in major areas and inject one billion won in emergency funds to stop the spread of foot-and-mouth disease.

