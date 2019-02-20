Korean POP Culture News Today 입력 2019.02.20 (15:32) 수정 2019.02.20 (15:55)

[Anchor Lead]



The outlook for the export of Korean cultural contents in Latin America appears bright as the demands for Korean pop culture grow dramatically in the region. A case in point is a popular hallyu program aired on a Brazilian TV station.



[Pkg]



A Brazilian TV program is being recorded. This show on Korean culture is hosted by Korean-Brazilian Kim Yu-na. She is a Hallyu ambassador who introduces Korean food and tourist spots to local viewers.



[Soundbite] Juan(Rede Brasil TV Producer) : "Viewer demand for Hallyu contents grew after we aired a documentary on Korea. There are calls on social media sites for more diverse contents."



Korean content creators witnessed how strong the Korean Wave is in Mexico thanks to the success of K-pop. A Korean contents road show was held in Brazil, one of the world's ten largest contents markets. They have consulted on Korean dramas, games and other cultural contents worth nearly 20 billion won.



[Soundbite] Kim Cheol-min(Korea Creative Content Agency) : "By holding an export road show in Brazil, we can help further spread Hallyu and broaden the basis for exporting Korean contents."



The reason why content creators are looking to tap into this market? Young people between the ages of 15 and 24, are the main consumers of cultural contents in Brazil. They account for 16 percent of the country's population, or some 33 million people.

