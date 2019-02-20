Winter Seclusion News Today 입력 2019.02.20 (15:34) 수정 2019.02.20 (15:57)

[Anchor Lead]



Buddhist monks have come out of their winter seclusions on February 19, the first full moon of the lunar new year. We wonder what kind of enlightenment they attained after meditating for three months without stepping outside. Here are the details



[Pkg]



The millennium-old Bogyeongsa Temple located at the foot of Naeyeonsan Mountain. The only sound you hear on the temple grounds is that of a wind chime. The monks' meditation begins at the piercing sound of a bamboo stick. For ten hours every day for three months. They stop speaking and concentrate on their inner voices to see their true selves inside.



[Soundbite] Monk Jeongyeo : "The quiet, stable, and unwavering state of mind freshens up and clarifies a person's mind."



The last morning of the winter seclusion begins with the ringing of the temple bell. The struggle to understand a meditation topic is always new even to an old monk who has undergone more than 60 rounds of winter seclusion. Spring rain moistens the ground and their long meditations come to an end. The monks again take up their knapsacks they brought three months ago. They follow the winds and flow like the water. Their long journeys to attain enlightenment begin again the moment they leave the temple gate.

