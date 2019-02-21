Samsung Smartphones News Today 입력 2019.02.21 (15:28) 수정 2019.02.21 (15:34)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Samsung Electronics has unveiled a new lineup of next-generation, strategic smartphones in San Francisco, which includes the Galaxy S10. In particular, a foldable phone was introduced as the most innovative product that has overcome the limits of smartphones.



[Pkg]



Samsung Electronics has unveiled a folding smartphone called the 'Galaxy Fold'. When folded, its display measures 4.6 inches. But the phone reveals a 7.3-inch display when unfolded.



[Soundbite] Koh Dong-jin(President of Samsung Electronics)



Its front side is fully covered with a borderless display. The display, the widest among the Galaxy smartphone lineup, can be divided to show three different apps simultaneously.



[Soundbite] Justin Denison (Samsung Electronics)



An ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which was embedded in the display for the first time in the world, has significantly boosted security. The new model also boasts a wireless battery sharing function, which recharges earphones or other phones placed on its back. With a cutting-edge, ultra high-definition camera, the foldable phone is said to be an embodiment of artificial intelligence technology. Including the folding phone, a total of four models of the Galaxy S10 series were revealed, including the S10 Plus, S10e and S10 5G. Various wearable devices, such as the Galaxy Watch, were also introduced. Following their release in San Francisco, the hometown of Apple, the new phones will hit global markets one by one starting from March eighth.

Samsung Smartphones

입력 2019.02.21 (15:28) 수정 2019.02.21 (15:34) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Samsung Electronics has unveiled a new lineup of next-generation, strategic smartphones in San Francisco, which includes the Galaxy S10. In particular, a foldable phone was introduced as the most innovative product that has overcome the limits of smartphones.



[Pkg]



Samsung Electronics has unveiled a folding smartphone called the 'Galaxy Fold'. When folded, its display measures 4.6 inches. But the phone reveals a 7.3-inch display when unfolded.



[Soundbite] Koh Dong-jin(President of Samsung Electronics)



Its front side is fully covered with a borderless display. The display, the widest among the Galaxy smartphone lineup, can be divided to show three different apps simultaneously.



[Soundbite] Justin Denison (Samsung Electronics)



An ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which was embedded in the display for the first time in the world, has significantly boosted security. The new model also boasts a wireless battery sharing function, which recharges earphones or other phones placed on its back. With a cutting-edge, ultra high-definition camera, the foldable phone is said to be an embodiment of artificial intelligence technology. Including the folding phone, a total of four models of the Galaxy S10 series were revealed, including the S10 Plus, S10e and S10 5G. Various wearable devices, such as the Galaxy Watch, were also introduced. Following their release in San Francisco, the hometown of Apple, the new phones will hit global markets one by one starting from March eighth.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보