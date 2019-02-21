Senior Jobs News Today 입력 2019.02.21 (15:32) 수정 2019.02.21 (15:41)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



With the nation's aging population, more and more elderly people are looking for new jobs after retirement. A local government is offering various job opportunities to senior job seekers, from baristas to car washing experts.



[Pkg]



A coffee shop is housed in the lobby of a district office. All of its employees are elderly people. They are elderly baristas hired by the Yongin city government. The city government has brought in some ten baristas annually since 2012 as part of its project to offer jobs to senior citizens. The elderly employees find the jobs fulfilling for both their careers and finances.



[Soundbite] Im Kyu-ri (Barista(67)) : "I am aiming to save what I earn here to take my grandchildren on an overseas trip together. I expect to reach my goal next year."



With its rapidly aging population, the Yongin city government is working hard to offer jobs to elderly citizens. Currently, 12 percent of the city's population is 65 years old or older. Recently, the city government set up a steam car washer at the carpark at the city hall and trained 16 elderly people aged 65 or above. The car wash will go into service next month.



[Soundbite] Kim Myung-woong(Car Washer(82)) : "There's rarely anything to do at home. But I can exercise naturally while working here."



The Yongin city government will spend 9.3 billion won this year to offer jobs to 3,300 elderly citizens.



[Soundbite] Baek Gun-gi(Yongin Mayor) : "I will work to create good jobs for our local elderly citizens in collaboration with regional businesses and organizations."



It will also increase jobs for elderly people to care for older people with dementia and other illnesses.

Senior Jobs

입력 2019.02.21 (15:32) 수정 2019.02.21 (15:41) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



With the nation's aging population, more and more elderly people are looking for new jobs after retirement. A local government is offering various job opportunities to senior job seekers, from baristas to car washing experts.



[Pkg]



A coffee shop is housed in the lobby of a district office. All of its employees are elderly people. They are elderly baristas hired by the Yongin city government. The city government has brought in some ten baristas annually since 2012 as part of its project to offer jobs to senior citizens. The elderly employees find the jobs fulfilling for both their careers and finances.



[Soundbite] Im Kyu-ri (Barista(67)) : "I am aiming to save what I earn here to take my grandchildren on an overseas trip together. I expect to reach my goal next year."



With its rapidly aging population, the Yongin city government is working hard to offer jobs to elderly citizens. Currently, 12 percent of the city's population is 65 years old or older. Recently, the city government set up a steam car washer at the carpark at the city hall and trained 16 elderly people aged 65 or above. The car wash will go into service next month.



[Soundbite] Kim Myung-woong(Car Washer(82)) : "There's rarely anything to do at home. But I can exercise naturally while working here."



The Yongin city government will spend 9.3 billion won this year to offer jobs to 3,300 elderly citizens.



[Soundbite] Baek Gun-gi(Yongin Mayor) : "I will work to create good jobs for our local elderly citizens in collaboration with regional businesses and organizations."



It will also increase jobs for elderly people to care for older people with dementia and other illnesses.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보