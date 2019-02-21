Child Social Influencers News Today 입력 2019.02.21 (15:35) 수정 2019.02.21 (15:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A growing number of young children in Korea are on YouTube these days. You can even see four-year-olds introducing tips on how to apply makeup just minutes before going to school. Such K-beauty phenomenon involving young kids has drawn attention from U.S. media.



[Pkg]



This YouTube channel shows the daily lives of twin sisters. With some 530,000 subscribers watching the channel, the sisters have risen to stardom. They even personally demonstrate how to apply makeup.



[Soundbite] "Let's apply some lipstick, too."



There are also spa facilities that target children with services ranging from manicures and pedicures to face masks and makeup. Their major clientele is children younger than 10.



[Soundbite] "You want to look vibrant."



The makeup boom that has spread even to kindergarteners has drawn attention from The Washington Post. The newspaper wrote that "South Korea’s cosmetics industry, known as K-beauty, has become an Asian powerhouse," and is now targeting a new customer base -- young children. It also pointed out that the public seems to be split on whether or not it's okay for young kids to use makeup. Some say that although using makeup can help children bond with their parents, they may pay too much attention to their looks starting at a very young age. Critics also say that children must not be used for commercial purposes. However, The Washington Post wrote that the cosmetics industry targeting younger customers is growing rapidly despite the controversy. The newspaper added that many American women, from teenagers to famous politicians, are using K-beauty makeup tips.

Child Social Influencers

