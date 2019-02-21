Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.02.21 (15:37) 수정 2019.02.21 (15:48)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's entertainment news, we bring you the story of Korea's first musical film incorporating interactive virtual reality features "Anna, Marie" Take a look



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "It feels like Marie keeps on talking to me."



Korea's first musical film incorporating interactive virtual reality features "Anna, Marie" has been unveiled Anna, Marie was the winning film in a VR contents support project hosted by the Korea Creative Content Agency last year. The film's story line is complemented by music, dance and special visual effects, offering maximum attraction for the viewers. The story is about Anna, a former idol band singer and Marie, a singer humanoid robot. Singer Baek Ah-yeon played the role of Anna and has flaunted her dancing and acting skills. A film sound track sung by Baek and parts of the movie trailer were unveiled online on February 18th. Virtual reality-based cinema production has made its first step. How the audiences will think of it draws attention. The 2019 Tongyeong International Music Festival will be held in the city of Tongyeong in Gyeongsangnam-do Province from March 29th to April 7th. In an official statement, the Tongyeong International Music Foundation said this year's festival will be held under the theme of "destiny." In celebration of Beethoven's 250th birthday next year, the festival will open with Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 also known as the Symphony of Destiny. There will also be stages to commemorate the famed Korean-German composer Yun I-sang. The Tongyeong Festival Orchestra will perform several of his works including the piece titled "Fluctuations" The opera "Maiden from the Sea" which was reinvented by one of Yun's pupils, Japanese composer Toshio Hosokawa will also be performed. The Tongyeong festival has its origin in the Night of Music event dedicated to Yun I-sang which began in 1999. It changed to its current name in 2002 and established itself as an international festival and has grown into a major musical gala.

