Working-level Negotiations News Today 입력 2019.02.22 (15:32)

[Anchor Lead]



The special representatives of North Korea and the U.S. began working-level negotiations on February 21st. With the second North Korea-U.S. summit five days away, the two sides are expected to stage an intenser tug of war over steps for denuclearization and corresponding rewards.



Pyongyang and Washington immediately began working-level negotiations on the day U.S. Special Representative Stephen Biegun arrived in Hanoi. The regime's top envoy Kim Hyok-chol visited Biegun's hotel to hold the first round of talks, which lasted around four and a half hours. Kim came across KBS reporters midway through the negotiations on February 21st. However, he declined to answer questions about whether progress was being made in the talks and if Pyongyang demanded the removal of sanctions.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyok-chol : "(Did you demand the U.S. ease sanctions?) ……."]



Instead, he lightly nodded in response to a question about the positive prospect of the second Kim-Trump summit. After the talks were over, Biegun visited the U,S. embassy in Hanoi, while the North Korean delegation left the guest house, indicating that they immediately reported the results of the negotiations to their leaders. Attention is being drawn to whether the two sides will be able to narrow differences over the North's agreement to the verification and dismantlement of nuclear facilities in Yongbyon and America's corresponding measures. It also remains to be seen if inter-Korean economic cooperation, such as South Koreans' tours to Mount Kumgang across the border, will help promote the Pyongyang-Washington negotiations. There's growing speculation that leader Kim Jong-un may travel some sections by train, as structures are being dismantled and surroundings are being tidied up in front of Dong Dang Station, located near the border between Vietnam and China.

