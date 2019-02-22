Channel Exchange Agreement News Today 입력 2019.02.22 (15:36) 수정 2019.02.22 (16:01)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in held a summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the presidential office in Seoul today, February 22nd. At the meeting, the two leaders agreed to promote bilateral exchanges in various sectors for the further development of their countries. Amid this amicable atmosphere, KBS signed a channel exchange agreement with India's largest public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, with hopes to reach 1.3 billion Indian viewers. This is the first channel exchange deal a Korean broadcasting company has signed with an international broadcaster. KBS World is expected to launch its service in India as early as next month through the country's largest satellite broadcasting platform, DD Free Dish. The Korean Cultural Center in India expects KBS World's service will help spread the Korean culture boom hallyu in the South Asian country.

Channel Exchange Agreement

입력 2019.02.22 (15:36) 수정 2019.02.22 (16:01) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



