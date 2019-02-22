Octopus Spawning Facility News Today 입력 2019.02.22 (15:41) 수정 2019.02.22 (16:07)

[Anchor Lead]



The production of giant octopuses, which is a local specialty from the nation's east coast region, is on the decrease. In order to increase the number of giant octopuses, the central and local governments joined hands and established a spawning facility four years ago. The efforts are beginning to bear fruit.



[Pkg]



After a ten-minute sail from Mukho Port, Gangwon-do Province, the nation's first spawning ground for giant octopus comes into view. The facility measures 1.1 million square meters. From babies to larger ones weighing over five kilograms caught in fishing baskets are pulled up.



[Soundbite] "It looks to be about one year old. It weighs more than two kilograms."



25 meters deep in the water, giant octopuses in various sizes briskly swim around. Around ten of them, weighing over 15 kilograms are seen in a pot-shaped structure installed for spawning.



[Soundbite] Seo Byung-sam(Octopus fisherman) : "The amount of maritime resources is decreasing compared to previous years. So it is great to have octopuses spawn here."



Launched in 2015, the project to establish a giant octopus spawning ground in the East Sea will be completed before the year is up.



[Soundbite] Kim Doo-ho(Korea Fisheries Resources Agency) : "The number of East Coast giant octopuses will likely increase considerably, helping boost fishermen's income."



Encouraged by the better-than-expected outcomes of the giant octopus restoration project, the government plans to build more spawning facilities in two east coast regions starting this year.

