Cultural News

[Anchor Lead]
February and March are usually a low-demand season in the Korean performance sector. But the classical music sector is busy lately, as many world-class music conductors and performers have visited Korea recently. Here's more.
[Pkg]
The musicians watch keenly every move of the conductor's fingertips. New York Philharmonic music director Jaap Van Zweden is known for extremely harsh rehearsals. This concert, which the renowned conductor will stage with the KBS Symphony Orchestra, will allow the audience to focus on his subtle conducting techniques and the orchestra's performance.
[Soundbite] Jaap Van Zweden(Music Director, New York Philharmonic)
Gustavo Dudamel, the music and artistic director of LA Philharmonic, known as the most interesting orchestra in the U.S has completely changed the conventional definition of orchestra by attempting collaboration with various genres like dance, theater and film. At the concert marking the orchestra's centennial anniversary, LA Philharmonic will perform compositions from "Harry Potter," "Star Wars" and "Jaws." Another world-class maestro -- Vladimir Jurowski, who is known for his impeccable and bold interpretations of music -- will also visit Korea with the London Philharmonic Orchestra. The news has drawn particular attention because the performance will also feature violinist Julia Fischer, one of the world's top-three violinists.
입력 2019.02.22 (15:43)
수정 2019.02.22 (16:09)
