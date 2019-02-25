North Korea-U.S. Summit News Today 입력 2019.02.25 (15:23) 수정 2019.02.25 (15:28)

[Anchor Lead]



Dong Dang train station located in the border area between Vietnam and China is also getting ready to welcome North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who is traveling to Hanoi by train. Kim is expected to arrive in Dong Dang in the wee hours of February 26.



[Pkg]



Dong Dang Station is located in the Lang Son area in northeastern Vietnam. The train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will pass by the station on Kim's way to Hanoi, Vietnam via Guangzhou or Nanning in China. With Kim Jong-un expected to arrive in Dong Dang in the early morning hours of February 26, the station is busy getting ready to welcome the North Korean leader. The road surrounding the station has been paved anew and expensive chairs and tables were placed throughout the station. Vietnamese authorities apparently made the upgrades to welcome Kim Jong-un and hold a brief meet and greet with him. A van that presumably carried North Korean working-level officials was also spotted nearby. Footboards have been installed as well to help passengers disembark the train and exit the station. However, the ordinary public is prohibited from entering the station, and military troops have been dispatched to the rooftops of nearby tall buildings. This was apparently done for security reasons.



[Soundbite] Local Resident : "Security is tight in the area to ensure the safety of leaders of North Korea and U.S. They are also preparing the area and restricting public access."



Construction work in the Dong Dang Station area lasted late into the night to make sure everything will be ready for welcoming such a high-profile visitor. The government plans to regulate the national highway from the Vietnamese border to Hanoi from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 26.

