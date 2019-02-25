North Korean Delegation News Today 입력 2019.02.25 (15:25) 수정 2019.02.25 (15:29)

[Anchor Lead]



The North Korean media have disclosed the identities of other aides accompanying Chairman Kim Jong-un to the Hanoi summit. Some of them are new additions to his entourage.



[Pkg]



High-ranking officials of North Korea's Worker's Party, government, and military are accompanying Kim Jong-un to Hanoi. Kim Yong-chol in charge of the denuclearization process and the regime's chief diplomat Ri Su-yong are key officials who attended the first summit with the U.S. A surprise member of his team is Oh Su-yong, the head of the Supreme People's Assembly's budget committee also an engineering and economy specialist. He is known as the best pick for assessing the sanctions removal issue and the results of Vietnam's economic reform.



[Soundbite] Cheong Seong-chang(Research Planning Division, Sejong Institute) : "As a specialist in electronic engineering, Oh Su-yong is likely to advise Chairman Kim when he inspects industrial sites in Vietnam."



Another new figure accompanying the North Korean leader is Kim Pyong-hae in charge of the party's personnel affairs. Presence of Kim Pyong-hae indicates the regime's leader intends to keep his eyes on internal affairs, such as the 14th parliamentary election slated for March 10th, even while in Hanoi for the summit. His sister and Director of Propaganda and Agitation Department Kim Yo-jong is expected to play an important role of overseeing her brother's summits with his American and Vietnamese counterparts. Just like the first summit with Washington, foreign minister Ri Yong-ho, vice foreign minister Choe Son-hui, and defense minister No Kwang-chol are traveling with the North Korean leader. Hyon Song-wol, leader of the Samjiyon Orchestra, is also a part of that delegation. However, Ri Sol-ju was not included in the list, dashing any hope for a sit-down between the First Ladies of Pyongyang and Washington.

