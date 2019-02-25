Lung Cancer Prevention News Today 입력 2019.02.25 (15:30) 수정 2019.02.25 (15:33)

[Anchor Lead]



About 30 percent of lung cancer patients are non-smoking women. A study shows that unlike men, women can dramatically decrease their mortality rate from lung cancer by detecting the disease early on through chest X-ray exams conducted every two years.



[Pkg]



During a state-sponsored X-ray test four years ago, doctors found out, this lady has lung cancer. Luckily, it was in its early-stage, and she was cured after undergoing surgery.



[Soundbite] Lung cancer patient(voice modified) : "I received an X-ray exam just because I was advised to do so. The results showed that I needed secondary screening, so I rushed to undergo it, and they found a tumor in my lungs."



Detecting lung cancer in women through X-ray screenings is relatively easy. It grows slowly in women, and is usually located around the edges of the lungs, where a distinct shadow appears when a tumor forms. A recent study revealed chest X-ray exams help lower women's mortality rate from lung cancer by 10 percentage points. Researchers from Asan Medical Center reached the conclusion after analyzing some 63,000 lung cancer patients. In order to detect lung cancer through X-ray exams, patients must undergo them at least once in 2 years. While chest CT scans provide a more accurate diagnosis of early-stage lung cancer, X-ray screenings do not pose a high risk of radiation.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Mi-young(Asan Medical Center) : "Chest X-ray exams are more accessible and can be performed more frequently. Patients can receive them repeatedly without worries, as they pose a low risk of radiation."



Since anyone over the age of 40 can receive state-sponsored chest x-rays, it is advisable to take them once every two years.

