Homeless Cats

[Anchor Lead]



With more and more people keeping cats as pets these days, the number of abandoned felines is also growing. One local government has provided collective neutering surgery for feral cats. But it remains to be seen if this will help humans find ways to coexist with homeless felines.



[Pkg]



A stray cat enters a cage where food has been placed. Soon afterwards, the cage is locked and moved into a car. With more cats being abandoned these days, complaints over street felines fighting over territory at nighttime and ransacking garbage bags have been on the rise recently. One local government launched a feline spaying project in cooperation with local residents.



[Soundbite] Lee Eun-yi(Took care of feral cats for 7 years) : "They keep having kittens. This one got pregnant when she was in heat for the first time. The ones over there have been spayed already, but the ones over here keep reproducing and some are pregnant right now."



Felines can give birth to four or five kittens at a time, up to four times a year. So far, spaying has been the most effective way to prevent feral cats from reproducing. To make sure that spaying is effective in controlling the feline population, 75 percent of cats in the same territory must be neutered at once. Under the project, some 20 veterinarians performed spaying surgery en masse on feral cats in the district.



[Soundbite] Kim Jae-young(Korean Society of Feline Medicine) : "In the past, feral cats were culled or put down, but spaying is the most humane way to control feline population."



With the population of feral cats in Korea estimated at one million, various endeavors are being made to find ways for humans to coexist with the furry creatures who have no home.

