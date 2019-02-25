Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.02.25 (15:33) 수정 2019.02.25 (15:39)

[Anchor Lead]



BTS will become the first Korean singers to perform at London's Wembley Stadium with a capacity of 90,000 people. The stadium is well-known to Koreans as the home pitch of football star Son Heung-min. Son's football club has offered a welcome greeting to BTS on its official social media site.



[Pkg]



BTS will become the first Korean artist to perform at London's Wembley Stadium with a capacity of 90,000 spectators. Kicking off their tour in May, BTS is scheduled to make stops in eight cities in North and South America and Europe for stadium concerts. It's a feat as stadiums are the largest concert venues available. A concert can be held in a stadium only when the artist can sell tens of thousands of tickets per concert. Wembley Stadium in London, England will be the venue for a BTS concert on June 1st. It's where legendary pop acts including Queen, the Beatles, and Michael Jackson held concerts in the past. It's an iconic location that speaks volumes on the artist's global fame. Meanwhile, the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, the team that boasts Korean football star Son Heung-min, has welcomed BTS on its official Facebook page. The football club wrote that another Korean star is visiting Wembley, where Son has made a second home for himself and hashtagged BTS and Korea. Music variety show "Immortal Songs - Singing the Legend" on KBS 2TV will present special global episodes. The long-running show celebrates its 400th episode in April. The show first started airing in June of 2011. The production team is planning the show's first overseas taping, which will be held in Japan. These special episodes will feature performances that both Korean and Japanese audiences can enjoy to promote cultural exchanges between the two countries. The first episode will feature Kim Yeon-ja of "Amor Fati" fame, who is popular in both Korea and Japan. The second episode will be comprised of Japanese public's favorite Korean pop songs. Vocalists invited to compete in the show include the highly-acclaimed Jung Dong-ha and Son Seung-yeon as well as idol stars popular in Japan, including rookie girl group Iz One and Kim Jae-hwan from Wanna One. The corresponding episodes of "Immortal Songs" will be taped on April 4th and aired on April 20th and 27th.

입력 2019.02.25 (15:33) 수정 2019.02.25 (15:39) News Today

