North Korea-U.S. Summit News Today 입력 2019.02.26 (15:25) 수정 2019.02.26 (15:28)

[Anchor Lead]



Before leaving for Hanoi for his second summit with North Korean leader KIm Jong-un, U.S. President Donald Trump re-emphasized the importance of complete denuclearization. He also expected that they will discuss issues the North Korea leader has never spoken about with anybody before.



[Pkg]



U.S. President Donald Trump embarked on a trip to Hanoi at 2:30 a.m. February 26th. Korea time. He is scheduled to arrive in the Vietnamese capital at around 10 p.m. It seems like First Lady Melania Trump is not accompanying him, given that she did not show up at the airport. Before leaving for Hanoi, the U.S. president re-emphasized complete denuclearization by the North via Twitter. He said without complete denuclearization, it would be more of the same. He hoped that the regime's leader will make a wise decision. Trump attended a meeting with governors and expressed expectations that he and Kim can have a very good, tremendous summit in Hanoi.



[Soundbite] Donald Trump(U.S. President)



Fox News quoted the White House as saying that denuclearization is not a negotiable issue but an ultimate goal. Washington made it clear that complete denuclearization is its final, foremost goal, despite the unlikelihood that it would be achieved immediately at the Hanoi summit. Meanwhile, according to the White House the two leaders will hold the first meeting for dinner on Wednesday night, Korean time.

