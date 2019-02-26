Economic Itinerary News Today 입력 2019.02.26 (15:27) 수정 2019.02.26 (15:33)

[Anchor Lead]



The economic itinerary of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to Hanoi is another point of interest. Kim is believed to inspect the leading enterprises of Vietnam. Here's more.



[Pkg]



The city of Hai Phong is about two hours by car from capital Hanoi. This is where the manufacturing plant of VinFast is located. VinFast is Vietnam's first ever firm to produce finished cars. KBS has confirmed that officials here are preparing for a possible visit by the North Korean leader on February 27th as Kim may visit Hai Phong on this day and tour local businesses. A high-level source in Vietnam has told KBS reporters that companies in Hai Phong and Bac Ninh Province have been ordered to prepare for a potential visit by Kim Jong-un. Kim Jong-un seeks to normalize ties with the U.S. and advance its economy through corresponding measures from the U.S. in response to its denuclearization. The fact that the North Korean delegation accompanying Kim to Vietnam includes economy-related senior figures such as O Su-yong and Kim Pyong-hae is viewed as Pyongyang's intent to explore a development model for a socialist market economy. Vietnam has concluded all necessary inspections related to the North Korean leader's possible whereabouts in the country.



[Soundbite] Kim Yeong-min(President, Lotte Center Hanoi) : "In case of Kim Jong-un's visit, we are double-checking all facilities with a particular focus on safety and security."



Kim's economic itinerary is also emerging as a key focus of attention during the summit period.

