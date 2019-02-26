5G Smartphone Market News Today 입력 2019.02.26 (15:28) 수정 2019.02.26 (15:34)

[Anchor Lead]



Following Samsung Electronics's announcement of a folding smartphone last week, China's Huawei has now unveiled its very own foldable model. Global IT giants are fiercely competing to get a head start in the 5G smartphone market.



[Pkg]



China's Huawei unveiled a foldable smartphone at the world's largest mobile exhibition. When unfolded, the phone's front and rear screens become one large tablet display. It folds in the opposite way of Samsung's model. In a strategy to compete with foldable phones, Korean rival LG Electronics introduced a dual display technology. When mounted on a removable device, the smartphone allows the simultaneous use of multiple apps on two screens.



[Soundbite] Yoon Dong-han(LG Electronics) : "It allows users to perform multiple tasks simultaneously. For instance, you can check emails while watching a movie or send social media messages to friends when seeing videos on YouTube."



The smartphone market has offered few fresh, bold innovations for a while. But now, global IT giants are fiercely competing to get a head start in the market with the two new techs: foldable phones and 5G networks. Experts say the key is developing operating systems optimized for the newest smartphones. They also stress that in order to gain a competitive edge, it is also crucial for smartphone makers to secure distinct contents that set them apart from rivals.

