Historic Event

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
A large cultural festival is to be held in Korea to mark the centennial of the March 1st Independence Movement and honor the priceless contributions of independence fighters. Here's more.
[Pkg]
[Soundbite] Yoon Joo-bin(Actor, Grandson of independence fighter Yoon Bong-gil) : "I will always remember how my grandfather gave his life fighting for my country. Thank you, Grandfather. Thanks to you, spring has come to our nation."
Actor Yoon Joo-bin, expresses his gratitude to his grandfather, independence fighter Yoon Bong-gil, He also takes a picture with the old portrait of the hero, who he never met. Singer Kim Yun-ah expresses gratitude and consolation to those who never made it back home and died in the Seodaemun Prison for their participation in the independence movement. A large-scale cultural festival titled "Spring of 100 Years" will be held at the Independence Hall in Cheonan on the eve of the centennial anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement. World-renowned soprano Jo Su-mi will perform a new song about the bright future of Korea. The lyrics convey the strong desire of the Korean nation to achieve independence 100 years ago.
[Soundbite] Jo Su-mi(Opera Singer) : "I am happy to be part of this meaningful event. I hope you will like my song "I'm a Korean," which was written to cheer on the future of Korea in the century to come."
The festival will also feature a musical dedicated to independence activists, and performances by singers Yang Hee-eun and Hong Jin-young. The event will be broadcast live in Korea and some 120 countries around the globe on KBS World.
A large cultural festival is to be held in Korea to mark the centennial of the March 1st Independence Movement and honor the priceless contributions of independence fighters. Here's more.
[Pkg]
[Soundbite] Yoon Joo-bin(Actor, Grandson of independence fighter Yoon Bong-gil) : "I will always remember how my grandfather gave his life fighting for my country. Thank you, Grandfather. Thanks to you, spring has come to our nation."
Actor Yoon Joo-bin, expresses his gratitude to his grandfather, independence fighter Yoon Bong-gil, He also takes a picture with the old portrait of the hero, who he never met. Singer Kim Yun-ah expresses gratitude and consolation to those who never made it back home and died in the Seodaemun Prison for their participation in the independence movement. A large-scale cultural festival titled "Spring of 100 Years" will be held at the Independence Hall in Cheonan on the eve of the centennial anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement. World-renowned soprano Jo Su-mi will perform a new song about the bright future of Korea. The lyrics convey the strong desire of the Korean nation to achieve independence 100 years ago.
[Soundbite] Jo Su-mi(Opera Singer) : "I am happy to be part of this meaningful event. I hope you will like my song "I'm a Korean," which was written to cheer on the future of Korea in the century to come."
The festival will also feature a musical dedicated to independence activists, and performances by singers Yang Hee-eun and Hong Jin-young. The event will be broadcast live in Korea and some 120 countries around the globe on KBS World.
- Historic Event
-
- 입력 2019.02.26 (15:31)
- 수정 2019.02.26 (15:37)
[Anchor Lead]
A large cultural festival is to be held in Korea to mark the centennial of the March 1st Independence Movement and honor the priceless contributions of independence fighters. Here's more.
[Pkg]
[Soundbite] Yoon Joo-bin(Actor, Grandson of independence fighter Yoon Bong-gil) : "I will always remember how my grandfather gave his life fighting for my country. Thank you, Grandfather. Thanks to you, spring has come to our nation."
Actor Yoon Joo-bin, expresses his gratitude to his grandfather, independence fighter Yoon Bong-gil, He also takes a picture with the old portrait of the hero, who he never met. Singer Kim Yun-ah expresses gratitude and consolation to those who never made it back home and died in the Seodaemun Prison for their participation in the independence movement. A large-scale cultural festival titled "Spring of 100 Years" will be held at the Independence Hall in Cheonan on the eve of the centennial anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement. World-renowned soprano Jo Su-mi will perform a new song about the bright future of Korea. The lyrics convey the strong desire of the Korean nation to achieve independence 100 years ago.
[Soundbite] Jo Su-mi(Opera Singer) : "I am happy to be part of this meaningful event. I hope you will like my song "I'm a Korean," which was written to cheer on the future of Korea in the century to come."
The festival will also feature a musical dedicated to independence activists, and performances by singers Yang Hee-eun and Hong Jin-young. The event will be broadcast live in Korea and some 120 countries around the globe on KBS World.
A large cultural festival is to be held in Korea to mark the centennial of the March 1st Independence Movement and honor the priceless contributions of independence fighters. Here's more.
[Pkg]
[Soundbite] Yoon Joo-bin(Actor, Grandson of independence fighter Yoon Bong-gil) : "I will always remember how my grandfather gave his life fighting for my country. Thank you, Grandfather. Thanks to you, spring has come to our nation."
Actor Yoon Joo-bin, expresses his gratitude to his grandfather, independence fighter Yoon Bong-gil, He also takes a picture with the old portrait of the hero, who he never met. Singer Kim Yun-ah expresses gratitude and consolation to those who never made it back home and died in the Seodaemun Prison for their participation in the independence movement. A large-scale cultural festival titled "Spring of 100 Years" will be held at the Independence Hall in Cheonan on the eve of the centennial anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement. World-renowned soprano Jo Su-mi will perform a new song about the bright future of Korea. The lyrics convey the strong desire of the Korean nation to achieve independence 100 years ago.
[Soundbite] Jo Su-mi(Opera Singer) : "I am happy to be part of this meaningful event. I hope you will like my song "I'm a Korean," which was written to cheer on the future of Korea in the century to come."
The festival will also feature a musical dedicated to independence activists, and performances by singers Yang Hee-eun and Hong Jin-young. The event will be broadcast live in Korea and some 120 countries around the globe on KBS World.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-