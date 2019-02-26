Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.02.26 (15:33) 수정 2019.02.26 (15:39)

[Anchor Lead]



Movie fans' expectations are mounting for the soon-to-be-released Hollywood blockbuster "Captain Marvel," a new work from Marvel Studios known for the Avengers series. Although it is scheduled to hit cinemas early March, its ticket bookings are already remarkable. Take a look



[Pkg]



The new Hollywood blockbuster Captain Marvel is scheduled to be released on March sixth. With its release some ten days away, the American superhero film have already topped the box office. Captain Marvel recorded a reservation rate of over 26 percent in real time on February 25th alone, beating now playing or upcoming movies by a large margin. Captain Marvel is the only film to be released in March among the current top ten box office successes. As the 21st movie of the American media franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain Marvel is also the first Marvel Studios' movie fronted by a female superhero. It has been attracting international attention from the start as a key to mysteries unsolved in the Avengers series. Captain Marvel is set to be released in South Korea for the first time in the world. Korean movie fans appear to be excited to see the movie earliest, as proven by its high pre-release ticket booking. Bang Si-hyuk, the head of BigHit Entertainment, and producer of the K-pop sensation BTS, has delivered a commencement speech at Seoul National University. The school said that Bang has given a commencement speech at its graduation ceremony on February 26th. Bang graduated from Seoul National University with a major in aesthetics studies. Seoul National University selects commencement speakers each year, given their social influence and symbolic significance. It is known that the school's president directly recommended Bang as this year's commencement speaker, noting the assessment that he is a good example of people who have achieved his dreams through his own way. Bang started his career as a composer in 1997. He debuted BTS eight years after he established his own company in 2005. With BTS' success, Bang has gained global fame as well. He was selected as one of international music leaders by the U.S. magazine Variety last year.

Cultural Insight

News Today

