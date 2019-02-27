기사 본문 영역
With U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un in Hanoi for their second summit, all eyes are on when and how the two leaders will meet. The two are expected to sit down for at least five rounds of meetings.
The second North Korea-U.S. summit will start off with a one-on-one meeting between the two leaders on the evening of February 27. The White House Press Secretary said that President Trump would meet Chairman Kim for a short one-on-one meeting followed by a social dinner. The schedule for the second day is expected to be much like that of the last summit in Singapore. Following another one-on-one meeting will be an expanded summit attended by the delegates from both sides. The signing ceremony of the Hanoi Joint Statement will be held after a joint luncheon. Chairman Kim and President Trump are expected to meet at least five times, boosting expectations for in-depth discussions covering a wider range of issues. There may even be a social event in which the two leaders take a walk together before the signing ceremony just like thelast time in Singapore. President Trump is due to return home immediately after the summit, but Chairman Kim, who is in Vietnam for an official goodwill visit, will stay in the country until March 2nd to engage in diplomatic and economic activities.
- North Korea-U.S. Summit Schedule
