[Anchor Lead]



With the highly anticipated second North Korea- U.S summit currently occurring as we speak, South Korean celebrities have also expressed their hopes that the meeting will pave way for establishing peace on the Korean peninsula.



[Pkg]



Lee Hyun-woo(Singer) : "How do you do. I'm singer Lee Hyun-woo. The historic second North Korea-U.S. summit is just around the corner. I hope the two leaders' meeting can pave the way for peace on the Korean Peninsula and around the world. Best wishes for the 2019 North Korea-U.S. summit! It is a road to peace!"



Lee Soo-ji(Comedian) : "Hello, I'm comedian Lee Soo-ji. The North Korea-U.S. summit is taking place in the warm country of Vietnam. I hope the talks go well so that just like the coming spring, peace may arrive on the Korean Peninsula as well. Best wishes for the 2019 North Korea-U.S. summit! It is a road to peace!"

