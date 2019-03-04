North Korea-U.S. Summit News Today 입력 2019.03.04 (15:20) 수정 2019.03.04 (15:24)

[Anchor Lead]



White House national security adviser John Bolton says he does not believe that the second Pyongyang-Washington summit was a failure, and that the U.S. is ready to continue talks with North Korea. Let's take a look



[Pkg]



In his interview with CBS, White House national security adviser John Bolton said although the second Kim-Trump summit ended without a signed agreement, it was a success from Washington's standpoint.



[Soundbite] John Bolton(White House National Security Adviser)



Bolton highlighted the salient point of the meeting was whether or not Pyongyang is ready to accept the so-called "big deal" by agreeing on complete denuclearization for the sake of its economic growth. The U.S. official pointed out that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was unwilling to accept Trump's conditions for the big deal. Bolton added that in the past Pyongyang promised to denuclearize four or five times in writing, but failed to keep its word. He expressed hope that someday the regime will reach a denuclearization agreement with the U.S. The national security adviser stressed that talks between the two sides will not end, and that Washington is ready to continue the conversation at an appropriate time. In an interview with Fox News, he mentioned that President Trump handed over two documents to Kim Jong-un, listing Washington's preconditions for the big deal, including denuclearization steps. The documents, drafted in Korean and in English, reportedly specify America's expectations and a promise of a bright future for Pyongyang's economy in return for denuclearization. Meanwhile, the New York Times wrote that the summit collapsed because the two leaders made bad bets by misunderstanding each other's expectations, hoping to gain concessions. The Wall Street Journal criticized that the talks were destined to hit a snag because the differences between the two sides on the terms of the deal were too wide.

