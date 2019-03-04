Historic Exhibition News Today 입력 2019.03.04 (15:28) 수정 2019.03.04 (15:30)

[Anchor Lead]



Twelve American artists from California have opened a special exhibition dedicated to the centennial of the March 1 Independence Movement. One of the artists said her heart broke when he learned how independence fighter Yoo Kwan-sun died from torturing in prison at a tender age of 16.



[Pkg]



Lips tightly sealed... The Korean national flag held to her chest... This painting depicts a freedom fighter's unwavering resolve to save her country. Looking at these works of art, you can hear the passionate voices of Korean independence activists who fought for their country during the March 1 Independence Movement.



[Soundbite] Visitor



Twelve artists from the U.S. have opened a special art exhibition in Chatsworth, California. It is dedicated to the centennial of the March 1 Independence Movement. They created these art pieces after learning about the movement from the curator of a Korean art gallery in the states.



[Soundbite] David Eddington(Artist)



One of the artists, Maureen Gaffney-Wolfson, is showcasing works featuring prominent independence fighter Yoo Kwan-sun. She was horrified to hear the stories of Japanese atrocities.



[Soundbite] Maureen Gaffney-Wolfson(Artist)



This special exhibition honoring the sacrifices of Korean freedom fighters will run through March 10.

News Today

