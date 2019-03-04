Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.03.04 (15:29) 수정 2019.03.04 (15:33)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



It is not too much to say that the box office was dominated by Korean movies during the long weekend that began with March 1st Independence Movement Day. In particular, "A Resistance", a low-budget movie about teenage independence fighter Yoo Kwan-sun, created a sensation by topping the box office.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Hurray for the independence of Korea!"



Last weekend's box office was dominated by Koreans movies of various genres, including "A Resistance," the cinematic biography of independence fighter Yoo Kwna-sun and "Sabaha," a movie about a religious cult. According to the Korean Film Council, all the top five spots on the box office were taken by domestic movies during the three-day holiday. "A Resistance" starring actress Go Ah-sung remained on top for three straight days. Released on February 27th, the movie depicts the life of independence fighter Yoo Kwan-sun in an objective and realistic manner. It drew 260,000 viewers on March 1st alone. The film attracted over 150,000 viewers daily and accumulated 790,000 in attendance.

Cultural Insight

입력 2019.03.04 (15:29) 수정 2019.03.04 (15:33) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



It is not too much to say that the box office was dominated by Korean movies during the long weekend that began with March 1st Independence Movement Day. In particular, "A Resistance", a low-budget movie about teenage independence fighter Yoo Kwan-sun, created a sensation by topping the box office.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Hurray for the independence of Korea!"



Last weekend's box office was dominated by Koreans movies of various genres, including "A Resistance," the cinematic biography of independence fighter Yoo Kwna-sun and "Sabaha," a movie about a religious cult. According to the Korean Film Council, all the top five spots on the box office were taken by domestic movies during the three-day holiday. "A Resistance" starring actress Go Ah-sung remained on top for three straight days. Released on February 27th, the movie depicts the life of independence fighter Yoo Kwan-sun in an objective and realistic manner. It drew 260,000 viewers on March 1st alone. The film attracted over 150,000 viewers daily and accumulated 790,000 in attendance.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보