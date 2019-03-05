Plenary Meeting News Today 입력 2019.03.05 (15:10) 수정 2019.03.05 (15:35)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in chaired a plenary meeting of the National Security Council on March 4th for the first time in about 9 months. In efforts to continue the dialogue momentum between North Korea and the US, following the no-deal summit in Hanoi, South Korea will push for inter-Korean military talks this month, and also meetings to discuss the Kaesong Industrial Complex and tourism to the North's Geumgang Mountain.



[Pkg]



The National Security Council convened a general meeting to examine the reasons why the North Korea-U.S. summit ended without an agreement. While expressing disappointment at the outcome, President Moon Jae-in also noted there have been important achievements. He said the two sides discussed the complete dismantlement of Yongbyon nuclear facility, partial lifting of economic sanctions and the possible opening of a U.S. liaison office in Pyongyang. He also pointed out that the summit collapse did not lead to the two leaders criticizing each other but they rather expressed intent to continue dialogue.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "The latest summit led to expectations that it is part of a process toward reaching a bigger agreement though it may take more time."



President Moon requested his top aides swiftly prepare for various cooperation projects agreed between the two Koreas within the boundaries of global sanctions. The ministers also agreed to implement measures to assist in the dialogue momentum between Pyongyang and Washington. The Foreign Ministry gave a report that it will seek "three-way 1.5-track talks" between the two Koreas and the U.S. The Defense Ministry will push for inter-Korean military talks this month while the Unification Ministry will draft plans to resume operation of the Kaesong Industrial Complex and tourism to North Korea's Geumgang Mountain, and discuss the matter with Washington.



[Soundbite] "A long stall in talks or a stalemate is not desirable. I ask for efforts so that working-level North Korea-U.S. dialogue can swiftly resume."



Moon emphasized it can only take a second for the long path achieved thus far to crumble, and that it's imperative the North and the U.S. not break away from the dialogue track. Based on the Security Council meeting's discussions, the nation's top office will hold talks with concerned nations to pursue follow-up measures to the Hanoi summit.

