Anti-Pollution News Today 입력 2019.03.05 (15:15)

[Anchor Lead]



For the first time, emergency measures have been in place for five consecutive days due to severe air pollution in the Seoul metropolitan area and the Chungcheong region. The measures have been put in effect even on Jejudo Island, which so far had been known for its relatively clean air.



[Pkg]



Emergency measures designed to fight air pollution have been expanded to 12 areas across Korea. It's the first time the measures have been in effect for five straight days. What's more, they were enforced on Jejudo Island for the first time.



[Soundbite] Cho Myung-rae(Minister of Environment) : "We urge every city and province to recognize how disastrous the situation is and to implement appropriate response measures."



The government has directed local governments to swiftly implement anti-pollution measures such as restricting vehicle operation. So far, restrictions on the operation of vehicles rated Grade 5 in terms of emissions are only in effect in Seoul. The government vowed to support speeding up the enactment of regulations on vehicle operation in each region. Employees of administrative and public organs in 12 areas where anti-pollution emergency measures have been implemented must comply with the alternative-day-no-driving rule. On March 5, only vehicles whose license plate numbers ends with odd numbers, are allowed to drive. Private businesses and construction sites must also abide by the anti-pollution measures by cutting their work hours. Authorities will also restrict thermal power generation to 80 percent to cut emissions.

입력 2019.03.05 (15:15) News Today

