입력 2019.03.06 (16:30) 수정 2019.03.06 (16:33)

[Anchor Lead]



Talking to a holographic image of someone far away used to be possible only in movies. But hologram meetings have now become a reality, thanks to the advances in 5G technology capable of transmitting huge volumes of data instantly.



[Pkg]



A man proposes a toast. When he puts on a pair of special glasses, he can see other men raising their glasses in what used to be empty seats. Such technology was the stuff of dreams in the 4G era, but it becomes a reality in the 5G era with mobile base stations and proper reception devices. When a man calls out a name, the chairman of an album production company who is in the States shows up.



[Soundbite] "How are you?"



The way he leans forward to listen more carefully to the question looks just as real as if he was actually there. This real-time meeting with the album producer in America took place at an event for the Michael Jackson dedication album. It was made possible by combining the 3D holographic imaging and remote video conferencing technologies with a 5G network.



[Soundbite] Lee Won-yeong(KT Network Division) : "Hologram requires a high-resolution image from a 4K camera and 5G network minimizes transmission delays."



Such hologram technology is already in use in the performing arts sector. Singer Yu Jae-ha, who passed away some 30 years ago, appears on stage, looking exactly like he did before. Other devices have gone high-tech as well. A doctor can wear semi-transparent display glasses to have necessary data presented before his eyes to diagnose a patient remotely. The realistic media market which bridges the virtual and real realms is projected to grow and reach 1.7 trillion won by next year.

