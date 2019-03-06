Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.03.06 (16:33) 수정 2019.03.06 (16:38)

[Anchor Lead]



Actor Park Bo-gum will star in a film for the first time in 4 years. His co-star will be another heartthrob star Gong Yoo, and the two big names meeting together on the big screen, already has fans super excited. Take a look



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "She is one of my people."



[Soundbite] "I don't know why you were let go."



Great news for fans of actors Park Bo-gun and Gong Yoo: the two stars will appear in a same movie. Park's management agency said on March 4th that it's official: Park will star in the film titled "Seo Bok" and filming will begin next month. Gong Yoo was the first to be cast in the film and this is the first time the two will act together on the silver screen. "Seo Bok" is known to be a sci-fi film involving mankind's very first human clone and different power players trying to get a hold of the clone. Park will play the role of the human clone named Seo Bok, in yet another new challenge in his acting career. Gong Yoo will play a former intelligence officer who has not many days left to live. Fans are excited to see their chemistry on screen and wonder how they will live up to their respective characters. The inside of Myeongjeong-jeon hall at Changgyeong-gung Palace which is designated as National Treasure No. 226 will be unveiled to the public for the very first time. The Cultural Heritage Administration says a tour program will be offered from next month where visitors can view the inside of the hall led by an expert commentator. The central area in a royal palace called Jeongjeon was the building where official state events were hosted such as coronations and weddings. The Myeongjeong-jeon hall was first built in 1484 and is known to be the oldest Joseon dynasty era 'Jeongjeon' that exists to this day. The viewing will take place from Tuesday to Friday every week during four months -- April, May, October and November.

