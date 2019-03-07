Fine Dust Measures News Today 입력 2019.03.07 (15:17) 수정 2019.03.07 (15:33)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has ordered consultations with China to devise emergency measures to tackle fine dust. He also instructed officials to seek ways to create artificial rain jointly with China, and draw up supplementary budgets if necessary. But it's unclear whether cooperation with China is a feasible option. Here's more.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in's instructions were focused on cooperation with China. He ordered officials to seek joint implementation of fine dust reduction measures together with Beijing and establish a fine dust forecast system together. He also mentioned artificial precipitation as a possible solution. But so far, experiments to create such rain conducted in the West Sea in January by the Environment Ministry and the Korea Meteorological Administration were not successful. Moon mentioned Korea can give it another go with China which is more technologically advanced in this area. His remarks imply that a joint response with Beijing is necessary to reduce the effects of fine dust, and bilateral conflict should be avoided.



[Soundbite] Kim Eui-kyeom(Presidential Spokesman) : "China says that fine dusts from Korea also blow toward Shanghai and President Moon believes artificial rain created above the West Sea can also benefit China in this aspect."



As for domestic measures, the president asked officials to consider the early shutdown of outdated coal power stations that are more than 30 years old and drawing up a supplementary budget if necessary.



[Soundbite] "Extra budgets would be used to increase the number or capacity of air cleaners as well as joint cooperation projects with China."



His directives came amid criticism over the lack of substantive fine dust-related countermeasures. But it's unclear whether effective cooperation with China can materialize, as Beijing denies responsibility in the air pollution matter.

Fine Dust Measures

입력 2019.03.07 (15:17) 수정 2019.03.07 (15:33) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has ordered consultations with China to devise emergency measures to tackle fine dust. He also instructed officials to seek ways to create artificial rain jointly with China, and draw up supplementary budgets if necessary. But it's unclear whether cooperation with China is a feasible option. Here's more.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in's instructions were focused on cooperation with China. He ordered officials to seek joint implementation of fine dust reduction measures together with Beijing and establish a fine dust forecast system together. He also mentioned artificial precipitation as a possible solution. But so far, experiments to create such rain conducted in the West Sea in January by the Environment Ministry and the Korea Meteorological Administration were not successful. Moon mentioned Korea can give it another go with China which is more technologically advanced in this area. His remarks imply that a joint response with Beijing is necessary to reduce the effects of fine dust, and bilateral conflict should be avoided.



[Soundbite] Kim Eui-kyeom(Presidential Spokesman) : "China says that fine dusts from Korea also blow toward Shanghai and President Moon believes artificial rain created above the West Sea can also benefit China in this aspect."



As for domestic measures, the president asked officials to consider the early shutdown of outdated coal power stations that are more than 30 years old and drawing up a supplementary budget if necessary.



[Soundbite] "Extra budgets would be used to increase the number or capacity of air cleaners as well as joint cooperation projects with China."



His directives came amid criticism over the lack of substantive fine dust-related countermeasures. But it's unclear whether effective cooperation with China can materialize, as Beijing denies responsibility in the air pollution matter.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보