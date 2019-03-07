Illegal Signs News Today 입력 2019.03.07 (15:21) 수정 2019.03.07 (15:34)

[Anchor Lead]



Many expressway exits and roads near famous tourist destinations are littered with illegal advertising signs, boards and banners. Even some of them look quite similar to real traffic signs and raise the risks of traffic accidents. Here is more.



[Pkg]



An intersection near a busy expressway, there are multiple traffic signboards telling directions. A closer look reveals they are not traffic signs but illegal advertising boards.



[Soundbite] Jeong Hak-jae(Yongin, Gyeonggi-do Prov.) : "One could misread it while driving. I once lost my way and made a wrong turn. It is dangerous."



Many roads are littered with such steel boards resembling traffic signs. They are produced by companies making traffic signs.



[Soundbite] (Advertising Company (Voice Modified)) : "More expensive steel is used to make the advertising boards more visible."



A large number of these ads are being set up at tourist destinations or intersections to increase advertisement effects. In some cases, companies' names are printed right on traffic signs in a deliberate, tactful manner. Many advertising boards are attached to the poles of traffic signs. Authorities, however, are taking a lukewarm attitude to address the increasing number of such problems.



[Soundbite] (Chuncheon City Gov't Official(Voice Modified)) : "Sometimes, we need special devices to remove these advertising materials that are not taken off immediately."



Roughly 200,000 illegal advertising materials are discovered around the nation yearly. 70 percent of them end up receiving lenient punishment like warnings.

