North Korean Documentary

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean media outlets have released a documentary about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Vietnam and the second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. They said that the second Pyongyang-Washington summit served as a new opportunity to improve bilateral ties and the two countries decided to continue productive dialogue. However, the North Korean news outlets did not report about the sudden end to the summit.



[Pkg]



The leaders of North Korea and the U.S. shake hands after holding their second summit. This photo released by the White House is said to have captured the last moments of the second Pyongyang-Washington summit. On March sixth, North Korean TV released a documentary movie about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Vietnam, including footage of the last handshake. The one-hour-and-20-minute-long film follows the North Korean leader all throughout his trip from arriving in Vietnam to returning to Pyongyang. North Korean authorities did not mentioned the sudden end to the summit even in the documentary. Instead, they assessed the summit as a new occasion to improve relations with the U.S., adding that the two leaders agreed to continue productive dialogue. The North said it is confident that with mutual respect and understanding, the two countries can overcome obstacles and difficulties in their efforts to rewrite history. But it also stressed mutual respect and a fair approach as prerequisites for achieving better relations between Pyongyang and Washington.



[Soundbite] (Korean Central TV (North Korea)) : "It is possible to overcome obstacles and difficulties and make progress if we respect each other and present fair proposals while maintaining respectful attitudes and determination to resolve problems in negotiations."



North Korean TV broadcast the documentary 41 hours after Kim returned home. North Korea released a documentary movie about Kim's first summit with Trump in Singapore last June. The film came out 32 hours after he arrived in Pyongyang.

