Cultural Insight

A so-called new Hallyu or Korean Wave phenomenon is very much evident among Japan's teens and young people these days, The Korean girl group leading this syndrome is none other than Twice whose concert ticket sales are a clear testament to the high popularity of K-pop in Japan.



Tickets for Twice's concerts in Japan have sold out in just one minute, making news headlines. According to the band's management agency, Twice will hold five concerts including in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya from March 20th. Some 210-thousand general admission tickets to these concerts completely sold out as soon as reservations began. The upcoming performances will only take place in dome stadiums which are the largest concert halls in Japan. Twice is the first K-pop girl group to hold a "dome tour" in the island nation. In addition to this milestone, Twice has also set the record of a complete sellout which is not an easy feat even for Japanese artists. Twice debuted in Japan in 2017 and in late last year, it ranked 15th on the Japanese people's favorite singers list released by Oricon charts, as the only Korean artist to be included in the rankings. Pianist Paik Kun-woo will release his first regular album in six years. The new album, the first since his 2013 Schubert album, will be released by the renowned German classical music record label Deutsche Grammophon. The album will include the entire 21 numbers of Chopin's Nocturne. In a news conference, Paik said he chose Nocturne in hopes to most closely emulate Chopin. He said the recording took place during one week last September at the Tongyeong Concert Hall in Gyeongsangnam-do Province. He will also begin a nationwide tour of eleven cities from March 12th starting in capital Seoul, marking his first recital in 2 years. During the concerts, he will perform seven out of the 21-piece Nocturne as well as impromptus, polonaise and waltzes.

A so-called new Hallyu or Korean Wave phenomenon is very much evident among Japan's teens and young people these days, The Korean girl group leading this syndrome is none other than Twice whose concert ticket sales are a clear testament to the high popularity of K-pop in Japan.



