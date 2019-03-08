North Korean Missile Pad News Today 입력 2019.03.08 (14:56) 수정 2019.03.08 (15:19)

Construction activities have been detected at the Tongchang-ri missile launch pad in North Korea since mid-February. American media outlets specializing in North Korea affairs have recently released a series of satellite photos, to support their analyses that the launch facility may have resumed its normal operation.



38 North, an American media outlet specializing in North Korea affairs, released more satellite images of North Korea's Tongchang-ri missile pad and its vicinity. Two cranes were seen near the missile launch pad on March 2nd, but they had disappeared from the photo taken four days later. Debris near the launch pad have been cleaned up. The image also shows a few vehicles parked near the gantry tower that supports the launch pad. Also, a protective cover has been added to the vertical engine test stand and its upper structure appears to have been restored. The U.S.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies found that "North Korea has continued the rebuilding of key components of the launch pad and the vertical engine test stand at the Sohae Satellite Launch Facility, returning it to normal operating status." This means that the facilities have been restored for normal operations. The CSIS reported that "the rebuilding activities at Tongchang-ri demonstrate how quickly North Korea can easily render reversible any steps taken towards scrapping its WMD program with little hesitation." These restoration activities indicate that Pyongyang is applying pressure on Washington following the failed Hanoi Summit. Previously, U.S. President Donald Trump said at the post-Hanoi Summit press conference that North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un had promised him that he would not resume nuclear or missile tests.

Construction activities have been detected at the Tongchang-ri missile launch pad in North Korea since mid-February. American media outlets specializing in North Korea affairs have recently released a series of satellite photos, to support their analyses that the launch facility may have resumed its normal operation.



