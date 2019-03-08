Car Pool Agreement

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Korea's taxi and car pool sectors have reached a dramatic agreement after long disputes, over whether to maximize passenger convenience or let the taxi sector survive. The two sides have agreed to allow car pooling for two hours during rush hour on weekdays, and improve treatment for taxi sector workers.
[Pkg]
Nearly two months after its launch, a negotiating council consisting of the representatives of the government, the ruling party, the taxi sector and Kakao Mobility finally reached a comprehensive agreement.
[Soundbite] Rep. Jeon Hyun-hee(Democratic Party) : "Every single stipulation of the agreement took us a lot of effort to draft. It was made possible thanks to concessions from the participants."
Under the agreement, car pooling for passenger cars will be allowed for a limited period of time during rush hour. The permitted time slots are 7-9 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. on weekdays. Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays are excluded. The agreement also includes better treatment for taxi sector workers, such as fixed monthly wages. Mobility platform technologies featuring diverse services will be introduced in taxis in the first half of the year.
[Soundbite] Park Kwon-soo(Individual Taxi Association) : "We will devise innovative measures in a joint effort with the mobility sector to provide taxi services that address public needs and ensure passenger convenience around the clock."
The council will soon set up a working-level negotiating body to determine taxi-related regulations subject to abolition, such as car models, taxi color and areas of operation, and devise concrete measures.
