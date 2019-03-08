Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.03.08 (15:05) 수정 2019.03.08 (15:23)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's cultural news, we bring you the story of relics of the Korean independence movement being put up for auction. Here's more



[Pkg]



Relics of the Korean independence movement such as newspapers and the handwritten works of freedom fighters will be put up for auction on March 20. The art auction company K-auction has prepared a special section to mark the centennial of the March 1st Independence Movement and the establishment of the Korean provisional government. Items put up for auction will include the 116th edition of the Tongnip Sinmun, or The Independent, whose estimated price ranges from 23 million to 50 million won. Other items include the very first issue of the Daehan Sinbo, or The Korea Daily News, and letters written by patriotic soldiers. The writings of renowned independence activist Kim Koo will be auctioned for 8 million to 20 million won. In addition, more than 200 pieces of art by prominent artists such as Kim Hwan-ki, Lee Ufan and Chun Kyung-ja will also be showcased at the auction. The preview of the upcoming event will be held on March 9. The new music band Tomorrow X Together, or TXT, known as the younger brothers of BTS, has finally made a debut. Managed by Big Hit Entertainment, which also manages BTS, the new boy band is the first group to be presented by the agency in six years. TXT made their debut on March 5 at a media showcase. Thanks to the skyrocketing popularity of BTS, the new group has already acquired an extensive fan base in Korea and abroad, drawing the attention of the music industry. Pre-orders for the group's debut album containing five tracks have surpassed 100,000 copies, while the music video for its title track, "Crown," recorded more than 10 million views on YouTube just 13 hours after its release. The group's name, Tomorrow X Together, means "different people creating their tomorrow together." Now all eyes are on what kind of tomorrow TXT will build after a very eye-catching debut.

