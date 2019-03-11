Avian Influenza News Today 입력 2019.03.11 (15:17) 수정 2019.03.11 (15:31)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Korean poultry farms luckily managed to avoid avian influenza last winter. But migratory birds in Korea are increasingly being blamed for spreading the deadly virus.



[Pkg]



This migratory bird observatory tower by the Geumgang River used to be visited by hundreds of thousands of tourists every year. But lately their numbers have plunged due to avian influenza outbreaks in the past several years. A migratory bird festival that had been held for 15 years was also suspended this year. The situation is similar at the Suncheonman Bay and the Junam Reservoir in Changwon, which are visited by hooded cranes. Frequent outbreaks of avian influenza have forced authorities to scale down bird-watching programs and have dealt a blow to local vendors as well.



[Soundbite] Shin Young-ah(Staff at nearby restaurant) : "We can only work 10-15 days a month."



A growing number of tourists and livestock farms view migratory birds as unwelcome guests that spread the bird flu virus. However, experts say that although migratory birds can indeed spread avian influenza, the virus mostly spreads on poultry farms due to loopholes in quarantine measures.



[Soundbite] Kim Young-jun(National Inst. of Ecology) : "The spread of avian influenza on farms must be viewed separately from the issue of migratory birds in Korea."



In Izumi, Japan, where hooded cranes spend the winter, the local migratory bird observation centers are never closed down even when there are outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza. Instead, local farms make sure to disinfect their facilities thoroughly and take preventative measures. There's a call for understanding that migratory birds are not unwelcome guests that spread the avian virus, but a part of nature that must coexist with humans.

Avian Influenza

입력 2019.03.11 (15:17) 수정 2019.03.11 (15:31) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Korean poultry farms luckily managed to avoid avian influenza last winter. But migratory birds in Korea are increasingly being blamed for spreading the deadly virus.



[Pkg]



This migratory bird observatory tower by the Geumgang River used to be visited by hundreds of thousands of tourists every year. But lately their numbers have plunged due to avian influenza outbreaks in the past several years. A migratory bird festival that had been held for 15 years was also suspended this year. The situation is similar at the Suncheonman Bay and the Junam Reservoir in Changwon, which are visited by hooded cranes. Frequent outbreaks of avian influenza have forced authorities to scale down bird-watching programs and have dealt a blow to local vendors as well.



[Soundbite] Shin Young-ah(Staff at nearby restaurant) : "We can only work 10-15 days a month."



A growing number of tourists and livestock farms view migratory birds as unwelcome guests that spread the bird flu virus. However, experts say that although migratory birds can indeed spread avian influenza, the virus mostly spreads on poultry farms due to loopholes in quarantine measures.



[Soundbite] Kim Young-jun(National Inst. of Ecology) : "The spread of avian influenza on farms must be viewed separately from the issue of migratory birds in Korea."



In Izumi, Japan, where hooded cranes spend the winter, the local migratory bird observation centers are never closed down even when there are outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza. Instead, local farms make sure to disinfect their facilities thoroughly and take preventative measures. There's a call for understanding that migratory birds are not unwelcome guests that spread the avian virus, but a part of nature that must coexist with humans.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보