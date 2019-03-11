Death of Pioneer News Today 입력 2019.03.11 (15:20) 수정 2019.03.11 (15:35)

[Anchor Lead]



Pastor Moon Dong-hwan, a pioneer of the pro-democracy movement during the dictatorial Yushin regime, has passed away. Scores of politicians and religious figures are visiting his altar to pay their respects.



[Pkg]



Pastor Moon Dong-hwan, who was highly lauded for laying a foundation for minjung theology in Korea, passed away at the age of 98. Literally meaning "people's theology," minjung theology originated from the struggle for social justice.



[Soundbite] Late Pastor Moon Dong-hwan(Jan. 2019, CBS) : "Being a pastor means living for your nation. I hope that I will live a meaningful life."



Moon Dong-hwan studied theology in the United States in the 1950s, and had a keen interest in minjung theology.



[Soundbite] Late Pastor Moon Dong-hwan : "How can grassroots people play the main role in history? They are not educated, they have no money and they struggle to survive. But they can play the leading role in history. That's what the Bible says."



While serving as a professor at Hanshin University, his alma mater, Moon led a pro-democracy movement to fight the dictatorial regime at the time. He was dismissed from his post as a result of a crackdown by the government. Moon was also imprisoned along with former President Kim Dae-jung and pastor Moon Ik-hwan for their participation in the 'March 1 Declaration of Democracy to Save Korea' announced at Myeongdong Cathedral in 1976 to demand the abolition of emergency measures implemented by the Yushin regime and to call for the establishment of parliamentary government. Moon Dong-hwan entered politics at the recommendation of Kim Dae-jung and served as a senior executive of the Party for Peace and Democracy. Three years later, he returned to the U.S. to study theology and published his autobiography. Many high-profile officials and dignitaries have visited the deceased pastor's altar, including Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon.

