Cultural Insight

[Anchor Lead]



Lives of women independence fighters have lately been spotlighted in movies and documentaries. Riding the trend is a meaningful exhibition that provides a sweeping look at the history of female independence activities in Korea.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Would killing those two bring us independence?"



The character of Ahn Ok-yun played by Jun Ji-hyun in 2015 film "Assassination" was inspired by an actual female independence fighter, Nam Ja-hyeon. Now the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family is hosting a special exhibition titled "Women of the Independence Movement Memories of 100 years toward Future" featuring various documents and artifacts. It is a meaningful exhibition that provides a sweeping look at the history of women independence fighters in Korea. Held to mark the centennial of the March 1st Movement and the establishment of the provisional government of Korea, the exhibition comprised of five sections follows the historical footsteps of these brave women. It also showcases about 100 artifacts, including photographs and newspaper articles from back then and personal effects donated by their descendants. From a TV drama from decades ago to the early days of stars... KBS is looking for old videotapes of TV shows kept in your homes. This is a nationwide archive discovery project. Until the early 1990s the prices of videotapes were quite high. So, it wasn't easy for broadcasting stations to keep materials because they had to reuse the tapes again and again. KBS is now holding an event to collect videotapes of old shows from private citizens and preserve them in an organized manner. Video recordings of KBS 1TV and 2TV programs aired before 1999 can be donated to this project. Donors will receive the digital versions of their old videos and KBS souvenirs.

