Plane Operation News Today 입력 2019.03.12 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



Some of Korean airlines have also begun operating Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes, the same model as the one that crashed recently in Ethiopia, killing more than 150 people aboard. The Korean airlines' plans to introduce dozens of planes of the same model by next year have prompted authorities to launch an emergency safety check.



[Pkg]



A Boeing-737 Max 8 prepares for takeoff. A plane of the same model recently crashed in Ethiopia, killing all of the 157 people aboard. Eastar Jet purchased two such models late last year. They are currently being operated on flights to Japan, Thailand and Vietnam. When a Lion Air plane of the same model crashed in October, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration warned that sensor errors in the Boeing-737 Max 8 planes could cause crashes. As a similar tragedy happened just four months later, South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport launched an emergency safety check on Eastar Jet.



[Soundbite] Oh Sung-woon(Min. of Land, Infrastructure and Transport) : "When there is an emergency, pilots must switch from automatic to manual mode in accordance with the established procedure. We checked if that is done properly."



Eastar Jet has no plans to suspend the operation of the planes in question.



[Soundbite] (Eastar Jet staff) : "We will cooperate with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport during the safety inspection, and will strengthen our own safety measures to ensure that our flights are conducted safely."



More Boeing 737 Max 8 planes are to be introduced in Korea in the near future. Korean Air plans to purchase 30 units in May, while T'Way is to introduce four units in June. Jeju Air has signed a deal to purchase 50 units next year. It will likely take about a year to find out the exact cause of the Ethiopian Airliner's crash. Meanwhile, airlines and Internet sites selling plane tickets are being flooded with inquiries about cancellation and refunds from passengers who have purchased tickets for Boeing 737 Max 8 flights.

