Cooperative Kindergartens

[Anchor Lead]
With growing distrust in private kindergartens, parents are making moves to open their own preschools in the form of cooperatives. In this case, parents will also be charged with running the schools. Whether this model can serve as an alternative draws keen attention.
[Pkg]
The new town city of Dongtan in Hwaseong, Gyeonggido Province was at the center of an accounting fraud scandal involving private kindergartens. Parents were distressed over the lack of an alternative place to send their children. An introductory session is held for parents who are interested in setting up their own preschool. The organizers are not school-related officials. They too are parents. Parents have rolled up their sleeves to open their own version of kindergartens in the form of cooperatives.
[Soundbite] Jang Seong-hun(Steering committee chief for parent-led kindergarten) : "The biggest merit is transparent accounting so that funds will be used entirely for the children. The teachers, principal, parents and employees are all on equal standing as members of the cooperative."
They plan to disclose all accounting records after a year of operation to reduce the chronic waste issue in accounting. They vow to ensure a quality meal plan and will not recklessly seek an early education curriculum.
[Soundbite] Lee So-yeon(Parent) : "The more I learn, the stronger I feel the educational direction espoused here lines up with my own. That's why I've come to this meeting."
Similar social cooperative types of kindergartens are in the works nationwide including Jejudo Island. Whether they can serve as an alternative to existing private preschools fraught with problems remains to be seen.
