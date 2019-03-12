Historic Exhibition News Today 입력 2019.03.12 (15:32) 수정 2019.03.12 (15:40)

[Anchor Lead]



An exhibition has opened where words and writings left by independence activists have turned into beautiful calligraphy artworks. Take a look



[Pkg]



Three gunshots shook Harbin train station in China on October 26, 1909. 31-year-old Korean freedom fighter An Jung-geun held up a gun for the country's sake. His spirit is well reflected in the writings he left behind.



[Soundbite] "Even at the sight of profit, think first of justice. When in a crisis, give your life!"



[Soundbite] "Korean independence hurray! Hurray!"



Independence movements flared up on March first one century ago. The shouts of that day remain alive in these letters which seem so lifelike today. "There is no future to a people who have forgotten history." These famous words uttered by freedom fighter Shin Chae-ho have been recreated into this grand work of 16 newspaper pages attached together.



[Soundbite] Lee Jin-hee(Jungnang-gu Dist., Seoul) : "It was meaningful to be able to feel the thoughts and aspirations of the activists."



How many times would he have written and rewritten to create his final work? In this way, calligrapher Kang Byung-in breathed new life into the words and writings left by Korea's colonial era independence fighters.



[Soundbite] Kang Byung-in(Calligrapher) : "They even laid down their lives. I hope viewers will not only read the letters but also try to hear the freedom fighters' voices through the writing."



Their voices have come to life through the name of art and modern calligraphy, allowing viewers today to reflect on their noble spirit.

